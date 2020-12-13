The Business Innovation Group (BIG), a unit of Georgia Southern University Parker College of Business, has received funding to update and expand their downtown Statesboro business incubator.

The $2 million grant was awarded to the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority (DSDA) from U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). In addition to funding from the EDA, the City of Statesboro also matched the grant with $500,000 in funding.

This expansion is expected “to create 300 jobs and generate $40 million in private investment.” Read the full announcement from Georgia Southern University here: https://news.georgiasouthern.edu/2020/12/10/u-s-department-of-commerce-invests-2-million-to-expand-business-incubator-in-statesboro-georgia-opportunity-zone/.