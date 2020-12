The Business Innovation Group (BIG), a unit of Georgia Southern University Parker College of Business, has received funding to update and expand their downtown Statesboro business incubator.

The $2 million grant was awarded to the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority (DSDA) from U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration¬†(EDA). In addition to funding from the EDA, the City of Statesboro also matched the grant with $500,000 in funding.

This expansion is expected “to create 300 jobs and generate $40 million in private investment.” Read the full announcement from Georgia Southern University here: https://news.georgiasouthern.edu/2020/12/10/u-s-department-of-commerce-invests-2-million-to-expand-business-incubator-in-statesboro-georgia-opportunity-zone/.