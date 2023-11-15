Candler County Industrial Authority Announces Double Groundbreaking Ceremony of DAS Corp. and 4 Fungi’s Regenerative in Metter, Georgia 

NEWS PROVIDED BY CANDLER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY

Double Groundbreaking Ceremony: DAS Corp. and 4 Fungi’s Regenerative in Metter, Georgia

Metter, GA – November 15, 2023 -The future is bright for Metter, Georgia, as two pioneering companies, DAS Corp. and 4 Fungi’s Regenerative, take the first steps toward a more sustainable tomorrow. This double groundbreaking ceremony is set to create economic opportunities and foster growth in Candler County.

DAS Corp. Unveils New Manufacturing Facility:

DAS Corp. (DAS), a leading automotive parts company with a global presence, has chosen Metter as the location for its newest manufacturing facility. This state-of-the-art facility will not only bolster DAS’s production capacity but also stimulate economic growth in the region.

DAS specializes in designing and manufacturing seating systems, safety seating components, and seating structures and is a crucial supplier for Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG) and Hyundai Motor Group. The new manufacturing facility is projected to create 300 new jobs and contribute over $35 million in investments to Candler County.

“The strategic location near prominent cities like Savannah and Macon, facilitating convenient access, played a pivotal role in our decision-making process,” said Sean Kim, Chief Operating Officer at DAS. Operations are expected to commence in the latter half of 2024.

4 Fungi’s Regenerative Takes Root:

4 Fungi’s Regenerative, a sustainably controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and food production company, is making waves in Metter with its new greenhouse project. The company’s unique approach to growing mushrooms and various crops aligns with the region’s sustainable agricultural practices.

4 Fungi’s Regenerative utilizes agricultural waste, circular economy principles, and reconstituted byproducts to enhance soil quality. The company’s new greenhouse at the Metter-Candler I-16 Industrial Park represents a $27 million investment and will create nearly 50 jobs.

“Our focus is on providing regional food that’s resilient to global market volatility, that nurtures the health of our communities and our soil, and that grows our local economy,” said Grant Anderson, CEO of 4 Fungi’s Regenerative.

The groundbreaking of these two transformative companies is set to take place on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:30am at the Metter-Candler I-16 Industrial Park, 800 West Lytell Street, Metter, Georgia 30439. To learn more about DAS Corp visit their LinkedIn page here. Check out the latest news on 4 Fungi Regenerative here.