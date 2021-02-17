In this session, Elbi Elm will share how to make sure that your business is intentionally diverse and equitable for both your employees and customers.

<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topic ft. Elbi Elm" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zLfc9W2fuCA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

About Elbi:

Elbi Elm is the Founder and CEO of The Culturist Union, an inclusive digital platform centered around social and creative empowerment. She will be opening Savannah’s only black-owned coffeehouse and business incubator this summer, 2021.

Elbi is a USAF Veteran, SCAD and Howard University Alumna, and former marketing manager for Howard University’s School of Theatre Arts. With over 15+ years of leadership experience, Elbi is a diversity marketing advisor and board member for several nonprofits including Buy Local Savannah. In 2019, Elbi was SCORE’S Savannah’s BizPitch competition winner. Most recently Elbi was named American Express’ 100 for 100 program participant. Lover of warm weather and vintage coffeehouses, Elbi is happiest spending time with her son Langston.

Learn more about Elbi and The Culturist Union here:

https://www.theculturistunion.com