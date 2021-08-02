Digital Summit Atlanta Offers Nearly $300 Discount for Attendees

When’s the last time you attended a conference and walked away smarter than you went in before? Well, Digital Summit Atlanta is back with an in-person conference at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre starting on August 11th through August 12th. Workshops will focus on emerging marketing tactics and feature an array of experienced, knowledgable speakers, including:

Melissa Proctor, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

Jon Youshaei, Instagram

Sunni Hickman, Harlem Globetrotters

Megan Toth, NBCUniversal

Cliff Seal, Salesforce

Top-notch speakers aren’t the only thing this conference offers. They promise 40+ different sessions you can participate in over the course of two days, featuring over 1,000+ attendees at a significantly lower cost than similar events.

Speaking of which, if you buy your pass before August 6th, you can get a $295 discount! This is an offer that simply can’t be passed over. Read more on the conference here.

About Digital Summit Atlanta

Founded in Raleigh NC in 2008 by TechMedia, LLC, the Digital Summit Series organically grew to become the leading producer of digital marketing conferences in the United States. In 2019, TechMedia was acquired by Naylor Association Solutions to expand the company’s event management solutions. In addition to event management services, Naylor also provides its 1,800+ association clients with a comprehensive set of solutions including communications, content, digital, advertising, sponsorships, exhibit sales, career centers, online learning, and association management software.