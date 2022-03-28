Digital Marketing in 2022: What Small Business Owners Need to Know ft. Nadia Osman of the UGA SBDC in Savannah

Are you up-to-date on your digital marketing knowledge? Digital marketing is ever-changing and it can be difficult to keep up with the latest trends and platforms. In this Lunchtime Topic, we chatted with Nadia Osman, Business Consultant at the UGA Small Business Development Center (UGA SBDC), to cut through all of the noise and talk about the areas of digital marketing that you should focus on to amplify and grow your business. Talking points include:

– What entrepreneurs often get wrong when it comes to digital marketing

– The importance of developing a sound digital marketing strategy

– Top components to incorporate in your company’s digital marketing strategy

– An overview of the various and most popular platforms out there currently

To contact Nadia, reach out to nosman@georgiasbdc.org.

Learn more about DigiCon, the UGA SBDC’s upcoming event on

To learn more about the UGA SBDC in Savannah, visit https://www.georgiasbdc.org/southern-coastal/.

About Nadia Osman:

Nadia Osman joined the UGA Small Business Development Center (UGA SBDC) in 2020 and has over a decade of experience designing, marketing and implementing programs for public-private partnerships, startups, non-profits and the U.S. Air Force, valued at over $6 billion.

Her career prior to the UGA SBDC included developing affordable housing, new businesses and public events in the Central Georgia region, as well as launching the Shop Local Macon initiative, the area’s first makerspace and Georgia’s first Young Entrepreneurs Academy.

Her area of expertise is digital marketing, and she is a Certified Digital Marketing Professional.