When you’re starting a business, it can be difficult to determine the best marketing track for your company. In this talk, Michelle Peth, the CEO and Founder of Beettan, shares effective digital marketing strategies that she learned from trial and error. Michelle took her in-person, service-based business and leveraged her digital marketing prowess to successfully start selling her products and certifications online. In this talk she will discuss how to target your audience using online marketing including how she leveraged email marketing to increase sales, how she offers speedy customer and employee support, and her recommendations for running Facebook ads.

<noscript><iframe title="Digital Marketing Ideas for Small Businesses ft. Michelle Peth of Beettan" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RkgrAdaJicU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

About Michelle:

Michelle works with a sense of urgency to get things done and mentor others along the way. She started Beettan, an organic sunless company, in 2014 after her younger sister experienced some scary skin cancer. After years of running a successful business, she decided to share her knowledge with other women, bringing Beettan Certification Program into reality in 2019. Michelle has mentored and shared her knowledge with 50+ women around the US, teaching the lessons she learned first-hand and putting them on a path to success. She enjoys spending time with her family and devotes her time to various civic organizations including the Human Society and Savannah Alzheimer’s Association Dancing with the Stars.

Learn more about Beettan: https://www.beettan.com