DIG SOUTH Tech Summit #10 to Meet in May

The annual DIG SOUTH Tech Summit is returning next month from May 11th to May 13th at the College of Charleston’s TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. The conference connects startups with leading global brands and includes talks on issues like business growth, tech innovation, to digital marketing, and more. Over sixty speakers are slated to present over the weekend, including five keynote speakers: Avery Akkenini (President of Vayner NFT), Robert Tercek (Founder & CEO of General Creativity and Author of Vaporized), Melissa McGhie Proctor (EVP & CMO, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena), James “Jay” Bailey (CEO & President of Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship), and Tim Minahan (EVP of Business Strategy & CMO at Citrix).

This year, the summit organizes itself into three attendee track options: Web3/Emerging Tech, Business Growth, and Digital Marketing. Attendees will select a track that best represents their business interests needs, and a detailed itinerary available on the conference website will guide guests to their preferred events. Discussion panels and speakers will cover a variety of topics outlined on the schedule, from social media branding and business digitization to post-pandemic investing and the hybrid work model.

On the final day of the DIG SOUTH Tech Summit, all attendees are welcome to attend Wild Pitch. In this two-part event, early- and growth-stage startups will present their pitches to a variety of top-shelf investors, founders, tech executives and other entrepreneurs. Each participant’s ultimate goal will be to raise capital and grow their business.

The cost of attendance to the DIG SOUTH Tech Summit is $399 with badge sales ending on May 13th. The conference also hosts a welcome party on May 11th for an additional $50. To purchase a DIG SOUTH Tech Summit badge or learn more about the conference, its speakers, and its schedule of events, visit https://www.digsouthtechsummit.com/.

