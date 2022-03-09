Deep Center Relaunches Drop-In Program

The program, located in three unique locations, will offer fun, accessible, culturally-responsive, and trauma-informed programming, especially for systems-involved youth

(March 8, 2022) – Deep Center is set to relaunch Drop-In, a free program that works with youth ages 13-19 in our community to provide fun, accessible, culturally-responsive, and trauma-informed workshops ranging from visual arts to performing arts and more. Drop-in provides a thoughtful, intentional, and easy entry into Deep spaces, without the immediate long-term commitment that other programs require.

“ Our aim is to build a space where our young people can find joy, mentoring, support, and opportunities to explore their creativity,” said Kathy Esparza, Director of Youth Programs.

“Furthermore, the program’s design and our expertise addresses the trauma young people might have experienced in traditional learning spaces. We are meeting young people where they are through the array of creative options that foster learning, build community, and develop skills, such as hair-braiding, entrepreneurship, music production, cooking, know-your-rights activism, and more.”

Drop-In will take place at three key partner locations: The Front Porch, Gateway’s Club House, and the City of Savannah’s PARC Center. Session themes will offer a diverse array of opportunities including jewelry making, food, politics, dance, podcasting, and many more.

Drop-In officially relaunches on Wednesday, March 9th. To view the whole schedule of upcoming Drop-In programming, see the schedule below.

About Deep Center:

Deep Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers Savannah’s young people to thrive as learners, community leaders, and agents of change. Through creative writing, cultural production, and art, Deep creates platforms for the city’s youth and the village of support around them, including their families and adult allies, to share stories, engage in debates, and make Savannah a more just and equitable place.

Deep Center receives funding and support in part by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Chatham County Blueprint, Chatham County Juvenile Courts, Chatham Foundation, City of Savannah, Courtney Knight Gaines Foundation, Economic Analysis and Research Network (EARN) at the Economic Policy Institute Ford Foundation, Forsyth Farmers’ Market/Farm Truck 912, Forward Promise, Foxy Loxy, Georgia Council for the Arts, Georgia Department of Education, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Hawkins Project, Heising- Simons Foundation, The Hodge Foundation, Johanna Anderson Trueblood Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights, Literary Arts Emergency Relief Fund, Louisa Porter Fund, Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation, National Endowment For the Arts, National Public Education Support Fund, The Poetry Foundation, Public Welfare Foundation, Publix Super Markets Charities, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, The Sapelo Foundation, Savannah Chatham County Public School System, Savannah Community Foundation, Southern Center for Human Rights, Susan W. Thompson Charitable Fund, Suwyn Family Foundation, Telfair Museums: Jepson Center for the Arts, United Way of the Coastal Empire, Vera Institute of Justice, Wells Fargo, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, and many other generous institutions and individuals.

Learn more at http://deepcenter.org