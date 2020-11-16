The UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a PPP Forgiveness Guidance Webinar on Thursday, December 3rd, from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM. The webinar aims to provide clarity around loan forgiveness regarding the Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness Application.

This webinar is in partnership with the SBDC, the Savannah Area Chamber, the Tourism and Leadership Council, the Savannah Downtown Business Association, and Buy Local.

To learn more and register, please visit the below link:

https://www.georgiasbdc.org/course/?programid=178819