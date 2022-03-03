Deadline to Apply for UGA’S Next Top Entrepreneur Competition Is Fast Approaching!

If you are a student with a big business idea, you and your team are going to want to enter UGA’S Next Top Entrepreneur Competition. The winning team will walk away with $10,000 and the exposure of your innovative business to the attendees and five panelists of the event.

The application deadline is: Mar 16, 2022

The finalists for the competition will be in March 24, 2022 and the finalist will move on to compete in Athens, GA on April 14, 2022.

You can apply on their website here!

You will need to fully complete your application, including these important materials:

Business abstract: include in your abstract who is the target market and who is the addressable market

Two-minute pitch video

Statement of revenue for the last 12 months

Additional photos, videos, and/or website links to help your business stand out

More about The University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business:

Terry College of Business houses over 10+ undergraduate and graduate majors and focuses, including Real Estate and Management Information Systems. With over 70,000 alumni, The Terry College of Business has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report, The Economist and Financial Times as a highly rated institution for business education.

