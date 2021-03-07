Dandelion Dock is raising funds to open its first coworking space supporting and empowering military spouses and community professionals to maintain a portable career, build professional and personal networks, and share skills and ideas through coworking.

All are invited to this exciting outdoor fundraising event for Dandelion Dock Cowork Savannah, which is taking place on March 25th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at the Startland Yard. Here is what to expect at the event…

Local Savannah Items & Products

50/50 Raffle

Learn More About Dandelion Dock Cowork Savannah

Meet New People!

Money raised during the event will help cover the initial costs of securing our physical space in Savannah – the cost of furniture, technology, and initial staffing. Dandelion Dock has received donated items and products from Kelly Tours, Macmaddies, Peacefully Reeled, River Street Sweets, Cameron Kruse Designs, Starland Yard, Kay Wolfersperger Illustration, Bark Box, Savannah Rae’s Gourmet Popcorn, Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, Satchel, and Savannah Canoe and Kayak.​

Dandelion Dock is still taking Silent Auction donations. Contact Katy for details/needs: [email protected]

​​ Click HERE to purchase your ticket for the event: $15+tax

Includes 1 draft beer or non-alcoholic beverage

Includes 1 raffle ticket entry into the 50/50 Raffle

About Dandelion Dock:

Opening in 2021, Dandelion Dock Cowork Savanah will be a membership organization open to the general public of Savannah, our core mission is to support and empower military spouses to maintain a portable career, build professional and personal networks, and share skills and ideas via coworking.