Atlanta is known as a major FinTech hub. Did you know that more than 70% ($2 trillion in purchase volume) of all credit, debit and gift card swipes are processed through a Georgia company?

CyberHub Summit is partnering with Atlanta Tech Park to host the Cyber FinTech Conference on April 26 – 28, 2021. The conference is built for innovators and founders seeking to learn from and network with industry leaders from across the intersection of fintech and cyber technology. Investors seeking to add fintech companies to their portfolio also show to this event as well.

To learn more info and register for the upcoming event, visit their page: https://www.atpcyberfintech.com

About Atlanta Tech Park:

Atlanta Tech Park is a collaborative workspace with membership designed to promote growth. Their diverse membership of executives and entrepreneurs provides access and to connect and innovate.

Learn more https://www.atlantatechpark.com

About CyberHub Summit:

CyberHub Summit is passionate about helping executives address their various cybersecurity challenges.

Learn more https://www.cyberhubsummit.com