cSpot’s Monthly Creative Socials Return to Savannah This July

Savannah’s monthly social meetup for creatives, cSpot, is returning this month after a two-year hiatus. Megan Kranzler, local creative and owner of Olive Ridley Studios, has been working behind the scenes to make cSpot’s July return possible.

According to Kranzler, cSpot was first started in 2006 as a way for creatives to connect with other like-minded people. In its earlier iterations, Cari Clark Phelps of Clark Creative Communications and Salacia Salts was organizing much of cSpot by herself. Then the pandemic hit and cSpot took a break from hosting its in-person socials throughout 2020 and 2021. Now, Megan Kranzler has joined efforts with Phelps to bring cSpot back, and it’s gearing up to be a big return.

cSpot meetings are social and casual in nature, but also a great opportunity for community members to share ideas and network. “What’s unique about cSpot is that it’s really geared toward creatives in particular,” said Kranzler. “These socials are helpful in getting creatives connected to others in the industry. At cSpot, people build relationships in the creative community and meet contacts who they can go to with questions or to bounce ideas off of.”

Kranzler says that the monthly meetups are also a good opportunity for startups who are in search of creative talent. All types of creatives attend cSpot, and the hope of organizers is that the meetups are both a social outlet and a professional opportunity for attendees.

The next cSpot social is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13th and will take place at The Grove in Savannah from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. All are welcome to join, and advance registration is recommended, but not required. Going forward, cSpot will occur on a monthly basis. To learn more about cSpot and to RSVP, visit them on Facebook, at Eventbrite, or sign up to receive cSpot updates via email.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.