The Tiny House Project reduces veteran homelessness by providing a community of permanent, affordable tiny homes.

Recently, Truist Bank donated $5k to help Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) build tiny, affordable homes for area veterans. Funding is needed to build Phase 2 of the community. Donations will go towards building 47 permanent homes for United States military veterans, 2 clubhouses, a tiny medical clinic, and gardens.

Click HERE to for the Savannah Business Journal article to learn more about Truist’s donation, the current status of the project. and to donate to the cause.