In 2013 there were only a handful of cryptocurrencies available for purchase. Today there are over 4,000 available! The blockchain technology market is currently valued at around $1.2 billion. According to research done by Statista, “Forecasts suggest that global blockchain technology revenues will experience massive growth in the coming years, with the market expected to climb to over 39 billion U.S. dollars in size by 2025.”

Whether cryptocurrency confuses you and this all seems over your head or not, this is the best meetup to learn about Crypto and what to expect in the industry in the coming years.

Jeremy Fletcher is at the center of it all with his business Ledgerama and his digital WallaWallet, a wallet for the $hbar currency (the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera public network). In this video, Jeremy addresses why crypto has value, why studies show that millennials trust digital currency over banks, and what to expect in the future.

Q&A was not included in the video edit, but if you have questions, reach out to Jeremy: [email protected].

<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topics ft. Jeremy Fletcher" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y1mafV3tOVk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

More about Jeremy:

Jeremy Fletcher is a writer, musician, philosopher and technology professional in Savannah, Georgia. Jeremy is a co-founder of the technology company, Ledgerama LLC, and has been globally recognized as an MVP for his contributions to the blockchain and DLT tech community. Most of Jeremy‘s recent work has been on a technology platform called Hedera Hashgraph, which is an evolution in the blockchain/DLT space that aims to be ‘the trust layer of the internet’. Contact Jeremyat [email protected]. He is not a Hedera employee; his opinions are his own and are not intended to represent Hedera or the Creative Coast. The Creative Coast is a non-profit organization supporting local innovators which is made possible by the City of Savannah and the SEDA.