Creatives, CEOs, and Non-profit Leaders to be Featured at Feb 24th SHE HUSTLES

SAVANNAH (February 18, 2022) – The Creative Coast has announced the February 24th SHE HUSTLES keynote speaker and panelists! SHE HUSTLES offers Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders a chance to network, learn, and inspire. This winter’s event, which is sponsored by the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA), will take place on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at Front Porch Improv (210 W Victory Drive in Savannah) starting at 6:00pm.

Margaret Coker, who is the Editor in Chief of The Current, will be the event’s keynote speaker. Coker has won numerous national journalism prizes for investigative, business, and diplomatic reporting as well as feature writing. With over two decades of reporting experience, she has covered stories from 32 countries on four continents. She moved to Savannah in 2019 to launch The Current, which is a non-profit news organization that provides original, in-depth watchdog journalism affecting Savannah and Coastal Georgia.

Dejon Gee Jackson, Creative Director at Lowcountry Wax and Gown, brings her vibrancy to the SHE HUSTLES panel as the moderator. Her work as an art director, set dresser, entrepreneur, and an overall creative are the result of a lifelong passion for art and design, storytelling, and exploration. Jackson will lead the panel discussion covering the triumphs, failures, and unique wisdom each of the panelists has garnered on their unique journeys as entrepreneurs and leaders. The panelists include…

Lesli Ott, Founder & CEO of Menther

Ott is an applied economist, data scientist, and full-stack software developer with a passion for using data-driven technology to create scalable business solutions that address social issues. Her company Menther is a digital platform specifically designed to empower and advance women globally through guided female mentorship matching and support.

Lisa Doyle, Owner & CEO of The Vintage Vortex

Doyle has a passion for fabric and reselling in the ’60s. Her shop The Vintage Vortex is located at 2413 Bull Street in the Starland District and offers unique vintage clothing and accessories. Vintagevortexsav.com offers an online shopping experience as well.

Alicia Johnson, Executive Director of Step Up Savannah

Johnson has a long history of leadership as well as an expansive career in both the public and private sectors. Today, she is ​​the Executive Director for Step Up Savannah, leading the strategic direction of the nonprofit organization, which is focused on economic inclusion and financial security in the SE Region of Georgia.

Doors will open at 6:00pm for networking and wine as well as appetizers from Yia Yia’s Kitchen and Marketplace. The Creative Coast Executive Director Jen Bonnett returns as the emcee and will kick off the keynote speaker session starting at 6:45pm. Tickets can be purchased online only (no sales at the door) for $20 per person. Creative Coast Community Members receive a 50% discount on tickets using a code previously emailed to them. Seating in the venue is limited so we encourage those interested in attending to buy their tickets ASAP. All ticket holders are entered to win a raffle drawing featuring prizes from local, women-owned businesses.

Visit https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles to learn more and grab your tickets. Please contact Kaitlin Lance at kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and the City of Savannah. Our Mission is to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies.

