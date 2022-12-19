Creative Coast’s Holiday Shopping Guide

We’re in the final countdown to Christmas and if you’re anything like us, shopping is still at the top of the to-do list. Forget the malls, the boutiques, the touristy spots. We went through all of Savannah to find some of our favorite local shops that can totally hook you up with last-minute gifts.

Culturist Union

Address: 3129 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31405

This small, boutique, black woman-owned coffee shop sits close to Savannah’s Starland neighborhood. They’ve got gift cards for the coffee lover in your life, but they also have SO much more. Culturalist Union features a small mercantile that includes products like candles, cold-pressed soap, children’s books, gourmet seasonings, earrings and that’s just the beginning! Stop by to get a tasty drink and peruse their offerings.

Planet Fun

Address: 127 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401

Phone #: 912-201-0228

Looking for something more in tune with the gaming enthusiast in your family? Maybe you’re looking to treat yourself to a little pre-Christmas present? Planet Fun has endless gift opportunities, from vintage video games to old-school toys. Comic books, card games, board games, and more are available!

Savannah Yoga

Address: 1323 BULL ST. SAVANNAH, GA

Phone #: 912-232-2994

Breathe in, breathe out. If you’re having a hard time finding a gift for the zen-centered person, consider Savannah Yoga! They’re currently running a new and locals deal, featuring three weeks of unlimited in-studio time AND live Zoom classes. Come on, it’s time to relax!

Two Tides

Address: 12 W. 41st St., Savannah, Ga. 31401

Phone #: 912-667-0706

What’s better than enjoying a few drinks after the work week? Maybe you’d like to try a number of different home brews on an ever-rotating menu. Perhaps you’d be more happy in the comfort of your own home. You could just want to have a nice place to play a board game, or talk with friends. Two Tides Brewery in Starland can give your favorite beer drinker all of that and more for the holidays. Peruse their merch selection, or even fill up your loved one’s growler with their favorite on-tap brew! If you’re not sure what to get, a gift card is never out of place when you go out to enjoy yourself.

Graveface Records & Curiosities

Address: 5 W. 40th St. Savannah, Ga. 31401

Phone #: 912-335-8018

Graveface is the store that truly has something for everyone. The record store features a slew of vinyl records jammed into every corner of the space. Taxidermied animals, cocktail bitters, old horror books, and everything in between. If you can’t find something here, it’s on you. The staff is super friendly and very helpful. If horror movies are your thing, drop by next door. The owner also features a store that sells horror movie memorabilia and runs a DVD rental service as well!

Picker Joes Antique Store

Address: 217 E. 41st St., Savannah, Ga. 31401

Phone #: 912-239-4657

It might be the end of 2022, but vintage thrift shops are still going strong. Picker Joe’s Antique Mall and Vintage Market features more finds than you can count, including mid-century furniture, lighting, artwork, vintage books, home decor, coins and collectibles, and hardware. They even have a massive architectural salvage room available in the back of the store!

Starlandia

Phone #: (912) 417-4561

Location: 2438 Bull Street, Savannah, Ga. 31401

How do you shop for the creative in your inner circle? Art supplies are expensive, and you never know what the best fit for their needs might be. Starlandia offers an extensive and quirky selection of top quality new art materials and ever-changing reclaimed supplies. They also offer gift cards!

Savannah Wine Cellar

If you’re anything like us, you’ll definitely be needing a glass of wine after the holiday season cools off. Forget the 1500 mL bottle of Yellowtail Merlot or Chardonnay (not knocking it, they’ve always been there for us) and get that loved one the opportunity to enjoy the the selection at Savannah’s Wine Cellar. It’s the city’s ONLY boutique wine shop with more than 40 wines to taste. They bring in sustainable and organic wines from around the world for you to enjoy in their charming cellar well into the evening.