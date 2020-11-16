Creative Coast utilizing CDC recommended air purifiers for Innovation Lab
In an effort to make the Innovation Lab as safe as possible for all Members and visitors, the Creative Coast has purchased two portable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) fan/filtration systems to help enhance air cleaning.
The GermGuardian AC4825 is a 4-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and UVC Sanitizer. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns in size. The UV-C light kills germs and the charcoal filter captures odors.
To read more about the CDC’s ‘COVID-19 Employer Information for Office Buildings,’ visit their page here:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/office-buildings.html
Sign up to be a Creative Coast Member of the Innovation Lab and receive access to our Podcast Room, Board Room, and the Commons. Learn more HERE.