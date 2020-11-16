In an effort to make the Innovation Lab as safe as possible for all Members and visitors, the Creative Coast has purchased two portable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) fan/filtration systems to help enhance air cleaning.

The GermGuardian AC4825 is a 4-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and UVC Sanitizer. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns in size. The UV-C light kills germs and the charcoal filter captures odors.

To read more about the CDC’s ‘COVID-19 Employer Information for Office Buildings,’ visit their page here:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/office-buildings.html

