The Creative Coast offers several programs that feature experts and entrepreneurs with information to share with the startup community. We are seeking speakers and featured guests for programs in 2021. Read on to learn about who we are looking for and how you can apply!

Lunchtime Topics…

Lunchtime Topics are a weekly program of the Creative Coast that feature expert speakers in various industries across the entrepreneurial spectrum. Topics have included…

Tech tools to help your business

Business development

Understanding your customer

Tips for starting a business

Funding opportunities

Financial management

Marketing

Leadership

Resiliency

Destressing

And more!

These weekly, one-hour meetups occur once per week, Monday through Friday from 12p-1p. Speakers are asked to present via Zoom to our audience for anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. After the end of their presentation, the audience then engages in Q&A with the presenter.

Speaking at a Lunchtime Topic is a great way to get your name out in the coastal region, build your credibility, and promote your business/work. Additionally, we record all Lunchtime Topics and post to our site, in our newsletter, and on social media for promotion. If you are interested in speaking or know someone who would be a great fit, please follow the link below to apply or nominate a speaker.

www.thecreativecoast.org/programs/lunchtime-topics

Entrepreneur’s Night…

One night per month, Creative Coast Executive Director Jen Bonnett, sits down for a fireside chat discussing the life of entrepreneurship with a local, tech Founder who has successfully launched a thriving company.

Featured guests share the highs and lows of starting a business, including how their company came to be, how they overcame challenges, what securing their first customer felt like, and when they realized they were going to be a successful and sustainable business.

If you are inspired by startup founders with GRIT, perseverance, and an innovative mindset, then Entrepreneur’s Night is for you!

Currently, all Entrepreneur’s Nights are taking place virtually via Zoom on the second Thursday of each month from 6:00pm – 7:30pm. They follow an interview format with Jen asking the featured guests questions. We record these meetups and post them to podcasting platforms, our website, our newsletter, and social media.

Interested in being a featured guest or know someone who would be a great fit? Follow the link below to apply or nominate someone.

https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/entrepreneurs-night