Creative Coast Partners with SCORE Savannah for September 28th SHE HUSTLES

This fall’s event will offer new, educational workshops.

Savannah, GA (August 16, 2022) – SHE HUSTLES is a Creative Coast tri-annual event, where Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders connect, learn, and inspire. The event features an inspirational keynote speaker and panel discussion made up of Savannah women who are paving the way in their industries. The Creative Coast is excited to announce its partnership with SCORE Savannah for the final SHE HUSTLES of 2022, which is set to take place on Wednesday, September 28th, at the Coastal Georgia Center and the Clyde Venue.

This fall’s SHE HUSTLES is unique in that it is adding a new educational component. There will be two, one-hour-long business workshop sessions from 3pm-5pm at the Coastal Georgia Center. Attendees will be able to pick between two different workshop options each hour. The workshop subjects will be…

Accounting & Healthy Cashflow

Technology, Automation, & Time Management

Business Plans & Startup Assistance

Financing & Capital

The evening conference will take place between 5:30pm-8:00pm at the Clyde Venue and include a reception with a wine bar and hors d’oeuvres followed by the keynote, panel discussion, and raffle prize drawing. All speakers and panelists will be announced on social media (@creativecoast) and at www.thecreativecoast.org in the coming weeks.

Attendees will be able to select whether they want to attend the afternoon workshops only for $20, the evening conference only for $20, or both sessions for $30. Tickets are available online only. Seating is limited so please purchase your tickets as soon as possible. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles/.

SHE HUSTLES would not be possible without the support of the Savannah community! Platinum Sponsor the Savannah Economic Development Authority has supported all 2022 SHE HUSTLES events. This fall’s event is additionally sponsored by Wells Fargo, Savannah State University, the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Savannah State University, and Plug and Play.

About SCORE Savannah

SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational services for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. Savannah SCORE is one of the nation’s top SCORE chapters. In 2019, the chapter was named SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year”. In 2021, the chapter received SCORE’s award as “Outstanding Chapter for Community Partnerships”. And in 2020, Savannah was designated as a SCORE Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by less than 10% of SCORE’s 245 chapters across the United States. In 2021, the chapter helped establish 237 new local businesses and 1,100 new local jobs. https://savannah.score.org

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and the City of Savannah. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.

