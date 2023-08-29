We’re Seeking a Paid Marketing Intern

We’re seeking an entry-level marketing intern who can join our team in the Savannah area !

About the Role

The internship is a hybrid role that offers real-world marketing experience. Due to the nature of our work in events and workspace management, this role requires in-person work with at least one workday per week working from our membership space as well as being present for our events around town. This is a contract position that will involve 10-15 hours of work per week. As a contract worker, you will be required to track and record your hours as you work. The role pays $15 per hour and reports to the lead program manager.

The Specifics

The Marketing Intern will support the initiatives, brands, and programs/events that fall under The Creative Coast (see below for more on us). Duties will vary across projects for the semester, and while you’ll have some running responsibilities throughout your internship, you won’t always be doing the same thing from week to week. Things never get boring here! Here’s what to expect with the apprenticeship…

– Writing web copy, press releases, news stories, social media copy, and more

– Curating and designing newsletter content

– Using and updating WordPress websites

– Keyword research and SEO best practices

– Graphic design

– Social media management

– Photography, videography, and editing

– Campaign marketing for events/programs

– Actively participating in marketing and staff meetings providing solutions and up-to-date information on different projects in progress

– Representing The Creative Coast at events and social gatherings

You’re An Ideal Candidate If You Are…

A college/university student seeking marketing experience OR you’re an individual with a bachelor’s or post-graduate degree in marketing, public relations, journalism, or professional communications from an accredited US-based university.

This role is great for someone who wants real-world marketing/communications experience, is curious to learn, is self-motivated, enjoys collaboration, and loves to write! While you will dip your toe in all of the above duties mentioned, writing is a key component of this role. When it comes to writing, you shouldn’t mind doing research to fact-check and get the info needed for a good blog post/story, paying attention to detail, and working on a deadline (sometimes a tight deadline – we move pretty fast).

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast was founded in 1997 by the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA), Chatham County and the City of Savannah to create/foster the creative technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Today we are funded by SEDA, the City of Savannah, the Advanced Technology Development Center, and the Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group. Through our activities, we strive to make an economic impact on our community, our city, the region and our state, through the creation of high-wage, high-tech and creative jobs. This article sums up why startup communities, education, and connectivity are important.

We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through educational & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. We also offer a number of online tools to help local entrepreneurs and individuals seeking to work in the tech space.

Our brands include…

The Creative Coast (www.thecreativecoast.org) Main website

chooseSAV (www.chooseSAV.com) Built for techies and founders planning to relocate to Savannah

The GRIT Conference (www.thegritconference.com) Our annual innovation conference

Coastal Navigator (website launching soon) A startup ecosystem website

The Bridge Fund (website coming soon) Seed fund website

OK, enough from us. Want to apply?

Send a copy of your cover letter and resume to kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org. In your cover letter, please tell us why you would like to intern with us and what part of the job description excites you most.