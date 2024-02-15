Creative Coast is Seeking an Executive Director

The Creative Coast connects, supports, and develops creative and technology entrepreneurs to positively impact our community’s economy.

Propelled by The Creative Coast, our community will be transformed into a vibrant hub for creative and innovative businesses and individuals.

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to connecting, supporting, and developing the creative and technology community to positively impact the economy in the greater Savannah region. We build and support Savannah’s startup and entrepreneurial community through educational & social programs and online resources that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. Our mission is to foster a thriving ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, driving economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life for our community.

ORGANIZATIONAL PRIORITIES:

• Connections: make connections for creative and technology entrepreneurs by offering the best mix of social gatherings and events; connect entrepreneurs to well-matched mentors; increase awareness of Creative Coast for these and its other programs.

• Major partners: develop working relationships with our significant partners by identifying ways to work together.

• Funding/revenue generation: ensure the Creative Coast has sustainable funding and revenue generation for its mission.

• Education: offer educational programs for children in the community to develop entrepreneurial skills and interest while offering education to adult entrepreneurs hoping to make an economic impact.

• Staffing: ensure stable staffing for the Creative Coast so that it can serve its mission effectively

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field

• Proven leadership experience in entrepreneurship, economic development, or related fields.

• Strong understanding of the creative and technology sectors and the startup ecosystem.

• Knowledge of the budgeting process with the ability to work within them.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Experience in fundraising, grant writing, and financial management.

• Demonstrated ability to build and nurture partnerships with diverse stakeholders.

• Visionary thinking, strategic planning, and problem-solving abilities.

• Preferably an individual with immediate personal or professional familiarity with Savannah, GA, or the surrounding area.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Strategic Leadership:

• Develop and execute a strategic vision and long-term plan for The Creative Coast that aligns with

the organization’s mission and goals.

• Identify new opportunities, partnerships, and initiatives to advance the creative and technology

entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Program Development:

• Oversee developing and implementing programs and initiatives that support startups, techies,

entrepreneurs, and creative professionals.

• Ensure programs are effective, relevant, and responsive to the needs of the local community.

• Identify opportunities for collaboration and partnerships to enhance program offerings.

• Implement catalyzing events and programs.

Stakeholder Engagement:

• Build and maintain strong relationships with local, regional, and national stakeholders, including government agencies, investors, educational institutions, and industry partners.

• Advocate for policies and resources that support the growth of the creative and technology sectors in the Savannah community.

• Advocate for policies and initiatives that support the growth of the startup community.

• Raise awareness about the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

Team Management:

• Recruit, mentor, and lead a high-performing team of professionals and volunteers dedicated to the organization’s mission.

• Foster a collaborative and inclusive work environment that encourages innovation and creativity.

• Ensure efficient day-to-day operations, including budget management and reporting.

Fundraising and Financial Management:

• Develop and execute a sustainable fundraising strategy, including grant writing, donor cultivation, and corporate partnerships.

• Ensure prudent financial management, budgeting, and reporting to maintain the organization’s fiscal health.

Community Engagement:

• Act as the face of The Creative Coast in the community, representing the organization at events, conferences, and networking functions.

Compensation: Salary and benefits are competitive and commensurate with experience.

THINK THIS ROLE IS FOR YOU? Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to HR partner

Suzanne Kirk, Employee Development Strategies, Inc. at suzanne@kirkhr.com

Creative Coast is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and stakeholders.