Creative Coast Announces Winter/Spring Girls Code Games Sessions

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 (Savannah, GA) – The Creative Coast has announced Winter/Spring 2023 sessions for Girls Code, a youth coding programming for girls in 5th to 8th grade attending Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to code video games using MIT Scratch during the upcoming season’s Girls Code Games. Sessions will run independently of one another and take place from 11AM – 1:30PM at a different Live Oak Public Library branch each week on the following Saturdays: March 4th, March 11th, April 1st, and April 8th.

Participating libraries include….

March 4th – Forest City Library at 1501 Stiles Avenue (Ryals & Stiles Avenues)

March 11th – The Islands Library at 50 Johnny Mercer Boulevard

April 1st – Bull Street Library at 2002 Bull Street

April 8th – Southwest Chatham Library at ​​14097 Abercorn Street

Activities focus on combining creativity and computer science to create an engaging experience for attendees. At these session, girls will learn how to code video games in a fun, friendly, and supportive environment that fosters their interests in STEAM education. Girls Code Games uses MIT’s Scratch, a high-level block-based visual programming language, to build and design the video games.

Girls Code Games is led by several high school counselors who serve as the instructors and is overseen by an adult program coordinator who is an experienced computer programmer and full stack developer. Instruction is designed this way to allow Girls Code attendees to graduate to be a counselor once they move up to high school. This allows counselors to continue to pursue their passion for coding through mentorship, all while receiving guidance from a seasoned woman programmer.

Session are completely free to attendees thanks to a partnership with the Howmet Aerospace Foundation, Howmet Women’s Network, and the City of Savannah, who provided funding for Girls Code, and a partnership with Live Oak Public Libraries who is providing space and computers for attendees.

Registration is required for attendance. Seats are limited so The Creative Coast encourages early sign-ups to reserve a spot. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.thecreativecoast.org/girlscode.

Please email [email protected] with questions.

More about Girls Code

Girls Code is a Savannah-based educational coding program for girls in 5th to 8th grade at Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. The program offers several events per year focussed on providing unique code education in a fun and supportive environment to cultivate young women’s interests in computer programming. Volunteer instructors provide a learning environment where young women are introduced to the fundamental principles, technologies, and skills associated with computer programming and Internet technologies.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast’s mission is to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. The 501(c)3 non-profit serves the entrepreneurial, technology & creative community of the Savannah region. The organization builds and supports the creative economy in Savannah through educational & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies.

