Creative Coast Announces SHE HUSTLES Speakers and Panelists: Inspiring Evening to Take Place on May 19th

SAVANNAH (May 12, 2022) – The Creative Coast has announced the Spring 2022 SHE HUSTLES keynote speaker and panelists! SHE HUSTLES offers Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders a chance to network, learn, and inspire. This season’s event, which is sponsored by the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA), will take place on Thursday, May19th, 2022 at Front Porch Improv (210 W Victory Drive in Savannah) starting at 6:00pm.

Joyce Roché will share her uplifting story as the keynote speaker. Roché is the author of “The Empress Has No Clothes…Conquering Self-doubt to Embrace Success” and was the former President and CEO of Girls Inc., a national nonprofit research, education and advocacy organization until her retirement in 2010. She has been featured in Business Week, Fortune Magazine and Black Enterprise Magazine among others, and in 2014 ,The Financial Times selected her as an Outstanding Corporate Director.

Reneé LaSalle will join SHE HUSTLES this May. She is the host of the Cumulus Savannah public affairs show Coastal Spotlight as well as the mid-day host at I-95: The Rock of Savannah. A much-loved media personality in Savannah, LaSalle brings her vibrant and contagious energy to the panel as a moderator. The panelists include…

Ambria Berkseiner

Founder of Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time

Berksteiner received her B.S. in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Auburn University in 2019 and created Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time while attending Spelman College to mentor young African American girls interested in STEM-related careers. Her involvement with the Savannah Chatham County Public Schools and the surrounding cities has allowed her to spark young minds of elementary-aged to high school-aged girls.

Mary Githens

Entrepreneur at Latin Chicks, Mint to Be Mojito Bar & Bites, VIDAFresh, & La Aparicion

Originally from Lima, Peru, Githens arrived in the states at the age of 17. She earned a degree in Economics from Georgia Southern University – Armstrong Campus, where she eventually met her business partner in 2009 and at the age of 23 started her first serious business venture: Latin Chicks Restaurant. Today, as a restaurateur, she also owns VIDAfresh, Mint to be Mojito Bar, and La Aparicion with another new venture launching in 2023.

Kate Blair

Executive Director of Brightside Child & Family Advocacy

Blair joined Brightside Child & Family Advocacy (previously Savannah CASA) as the Executive Director in 2018. During her time with Brightside, the organization has added 8 staff members, 170 CASA volunteers, and 2 new programs. By remaining laser-focused on fundraising, community engagement, and growth, Brightside’s team has achieved its ambitious goal of serving 100% of children in foster care. The new programs added focus on providing support to families and preventing future abuse.

The doors will open at 6:00pm for networking and wine as well as appetizers from The Dive Savannah. The Creative Coast Executive Director Jen Bonnett returns as the emcee and will kick off the keynote speaker session starting at 6:45pm. Tickets can be purchased online, in advance only for $20 per person. Creative Coast Community Members receive a 50% discount on tickets using a code previously emailed to them. Seating in the venue is limited so we encourage those interested in attending to buy their tickets as soon as possible. All ticket holders are entered to win a raffle drawing featuring prizes from local, women-owned businesses!

Visit https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles to learn more and grab your tickets. Please contact Kaitlin Lance at kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries.

