Creative Coast Announces Oct 10th chooseSAV & Coastal Navigator Launch Party

The Creative Coast will host a special event on October 10, 2023 from 4:30pm – 6:30pm to announce the launch of its newest brands: chooseSAV and The Coastal Navigator. The evening will offer area service providers a unique chance to expand their professional connections, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations with The Creative Coast’s newest brands while enjoying drinks and appetizers in the picturesque setting of the Savannah Boathouse Marina.

chooseSAV.com went live in 2022 as a resource for relocatees to find out how to live, work, and play in the Greater Savannah area. The website also appeals to locals with a focus on Millenials and Gen-Z as the audience. It includes a breakdown of all of Savannah’s neighborhoods, recreational activities, and meetups. Those moving to the Coastal Empire can more easily find resources, information, and people they need to get connected and tap into the community via chooseSAV.com. The site also includes facts on the region’s thriving economic industries, information on work-life and job opportunities, and resources to help companies launch or scale their businesses in the coastal region.

Thecoastalnavigator.com will officially launch in October 2023. It is a comprehensive resource and guide for the southeastern, coastal region’s startup ecosystem. Covering Beaufort down to Brunswick, the site showcases the region’s expert entrepreneurial resources, including educational programs, workspaces, potential funding opportunities, networking events, and more. Whether website visitors are first launching a startup, looking to scale, or have been in business for over 10 years, the site will connect them to the information they need for their next steps.

The Creative Coast launched both websites in partnership with the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA). SEDA exists to help create, grow and attract new job opportunities and investment in the Savannah region. Both websites will serve as resources for the influx of individuals and companies moving into Savannah and surrounding areas.

The October 10th event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be found by visiting https://thecreativecoast.org/event/choosesav-the-coastal-navigator-launch-party/.