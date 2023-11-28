Creative Coast Announces Mike Michalowicz as 2024 GRIT Conference Keynote

Early Bird Tickets are available now through December 31, 2023! Save $100 by purchasing tickets here.

SAVANNAH, GA (November 28, 2023) – The Creative Coast is excited to announce the launch of Early Bird ticket sales for the much-anticipated GRIT 2024 Conference. The annual two-day innovation conference unites the region’s entrepreneurs, technologists, creatives, and visionaries over inspiring keynote sessions and panel discussions. GRIT 2024 will take place from February 29th to March 1st at the iconic Savannah Civic Center in Savannah, Georgia.

The Creative Coast is especially thrilled to reveal Mike Michalowicz, New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, as a GRIT 2024 keynote speaker. Michalowicz is the entrepreneur behind three multimillion-dollar companies and the author of Profit First, Clockwork, The Pumpkin Plan, Fix This Next, Get Different, My Money Bunnies and his newest book, All In. He is a former small business columnist for The Wall Street Journal and regularly travels the globe as an entrepreneurial advocate.

The GRIT Conference will continue to announce speakers and panelists at www.thegritconference.com. Be sure to follow @gritconference on social media for regular updates.

This year’s conference theme, “Leap into the Future,” celebrates the Leap Year with a vision towards tomorrow’s innovations. Secure your spot now with our Early Bird special at just $149, available until December 31st. Post this date, general admission will be $249.

Don’t miss the exclusive GRIT Early Bird VIP offer at $249 (regularly $349). The Early Bird VIP ticket price is available until the end of December as well. Purchase the VIP Ticket for access to the VIP Lounge, a special sidecar lunch, and to attend the VIP reception for speakers, panelists, and sponsors on the evening of February 28th from 5:30pm-8:00pm in addition to the full conference.

For more information about the conference and to purchase tickets, visit www.thegritconference.com.