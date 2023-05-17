Creative Coast Announces May 24th FastPitch Finalists

SAVANNAH (May 17, 2023) – The Creative Coast’s FastPitch business pitch competition is set to take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4pm – 6pm at Service Brewing in Savannah. Ten finalists have been selected to pitch their startups to a panel of judges and a live audience.

Contestants will have five minutes each to pitch their ventures. Three startups will win the first ($5,000), second ($2,500), and third-place prizes ($1,500). The audience will also have the opportunity to vote on their favorite pitch, which will win a special prize. Winnings are provided courtesy of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

The pitch contestants include the following individuals and startups.

Brett Baines for HumbleHQ

Chrissy Earl & Wheeler Flemming for FanDab

Sherone Hubbard for OSH Consulting, LLC

Lorna Kangethe for NextAI

Micah King for The Animation TV Network

Kelly Morris for Port City Kitchen

Tyiana Sansbury for BAWDY

Danietté A. Thomas for The Arionna Collection

Zachary Tyler for Vistos

The panel of judges includes business professionals, financial experts, startup mentors, and investors who will engage with each of the contestants in three minutes of Q&A following their pitches. The judges include…

Jessica Belfry, Serial Entrepreneur

Jim Goodlet, Board of Directors Member & Angel Investor at Area Southeast Angel Partners

Mario Hilliard, Market President at Cadence Bank

Caleb Kitchings, Business Development Project Manager for Tech & Innovation at the Savannah Economic Development Authority

Patrick Woock, Director of Business Incubation at the Georgia Southern University Business Innovation Group

The cost to attend as an audience member is $30 (+ an Eventbrite fee and taxes). Creative Coast Members receive a 50% discount on their ticket price. Members should check their inboxes for the discount code or email [email protected] Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/fastpitch/.

FastPitch is made possible by generous sponsors dedicated to providing opportunities within the local startup ecosystem. Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsor: the Savannah Economic Development Authority

Gold Sponsors: Built on Purpose & the Small Business Assistance Corporation

Silver Sponsors: Blue Edge Business Solutions, InventureIT, & Plug and Play Tech Center

For more information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, please, contact [email protected].

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the City of Savannah and the Savannah Economic Development Authority. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more about our organization, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.