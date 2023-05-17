Creative Coast Announces May 24th FastPitch Finalists
SAVANNAH (May 17, 2023) – The Creative Coast’s FastPitch business pitch competition is set to take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4pm – 6pm at Service Brewing in Savannah. Ten finalists have been selected to pitch their startups to a panel of judges and a live audience.
Contestants will have five minutes each to pitch their ventures. Three startups will win the first ($5,000), second ($2,500), and third-place prizes ($1,500). The audience will also have the opportunity to vote on their favorite pitch, which will win a special prize. Winnings are provided courtesy of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.
The pitch contestants include the following individuals and startups.
- Brett Baines for HumbleHQ
- Chrissy Earl & Wheeler Flemming for FanDab
- Sherone Hubbard for OSH Consulting, LLC
- Lorna Kangethe for NextAI
- Micah King for The Animation TV Network
- Kelly Morris for Port City Kitchen
- Tyiana Sansbury for BAWDY
- Danietté A. Thomas for The Arionna Collection
- Zachary Tyler for Vistos
The panel of judges includes business professionals, financial experts, startup mentors, and investors who will engage with each of the contestants in three minutes of Q&A following their pitches. The judges include…
- Jessica Belfry, Serial Entrepreneur
- Jim Goodlet, Board of Directors Member & Angel Investor at Area Southeast Angel Partners
- Mario Hilliard, Market President at Cadence Bank
- Caleb Kitchings, Business Development Project Manager for Tech & Innovation at the Savannah Economic Development Authority
- Patrick Woock, Director of Business Incubation at the Georgia Southern University Business Innovation Group
The cost to attend as an audience member is $30 (+ an Eventbrite fee and taxes). Creative Coast Members receive a 50% discount on their ticket price. Members should check their inboxes for the discount code or email [email protected] Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/fastpitch/.
FastPitch is made possible by generous sponsors dedicated to providing opportunities within the local startup ecosystem. Current sponsors include:
Platinum Sponsor: the Savannah Economic Development Authority
Gold Sponsors: Built on Purpose & the Small Business Assistance Corporation
Silver Sponsors: Blue Edge Business Solutions, InventureIT, & Plug and Play Tech Center
For more information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, please, contact [email protected].
About The Creative Coast
The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the City of Savannah and the Savannah Economic Development Authority. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more about our organization, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.