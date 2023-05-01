Creative Coast Announces Free Girls Code Summer Camp July 10th to 14th

Thursday, April 13, 2023 (Savannah, GA) – The Creative Coast has opened registration for Girls Code Summer Camp, which will take place from July 10 to 14, 2023 at the Georgia Southern University Armstrong campus in Savannah from 9am to 2pm each day. In its second year, camp is 100% free for 5th to 8th-grade girls enrolled within the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. The theme of this summer’s camp is centered around aerospace and will include a field trip to Fly Corps Aviation!

Whether a beginner or a computer master, all SCCPSS 5th to 8th-grade girls are encouraged to register. Campers will learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and hear from inspiring role models with STEM careers. Activities will focus on combining creativity and computer science to create an engaging experience.

This year’s camp will introduce new concepts and fun challenges. Attendees will first use MIT Scratch, which is a free programming language and online platform, to create their own interactive games based on aviation. They will then build on these skills by learning introductory HTML and CSS coding.

During camp, attendees will visit Fly Corps Aviation to tour planes and learn how they work. Campers will have the opportunity to hear from women flight instructors about operating the planes and what it takes to become a pilot.

Girls Code Summer Camp is led by program coordinator Lesli Ott, who is an experienced full-stack developer and is supported by supervision from other adult volunteers. Savannah Arts Academy student Zoe Chow will serve as the lead high school instructor along with three supporting counselors. Girls Code is designed this way to allow eligible Girls Code attendees to graduate to be a counselor once they move up to high school. This enables graduates to continue to pursue their passion for coding through mentorship, all while receiving guidance from a seasoned woman programmer.

Lunch and snacks will be provided each day via the campus dining hall with a celebratory showcase to end camp on July 14th. Spots are limited and camp fills up quickly so we encourage those interested to sign up as soon as possible. In order to sign your child up for camp, please complete all required forms found at https://thecreativecoast.org/ programs/girlscode/summer- camp/.

The Creative Coast is able to offer camp free of charge to all attendees thanks to support from our generous sponsors at the Howmet Aerospace Foundation, the Howmet Women’s Network, Fly Corps Aviation, the Georgia Southern University Business Innovation Group, and the City of Savannah. If you’re interested in sponsoring Girls Code Summer Camp or future Girls Code programming, please reach out to [email protected].