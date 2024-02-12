Creative Coast Announces Executive Director Jennifer Bonnett’s Departure / Search for New Executive Director
Members and Supporters of The Creative Coast,
As we embrace 2024, we are excited about what lies ahead for our community and The Creative Coast, including our GRIT Conference later this month. With a new year comes new changes, and in that spirit, we wish to keep you, our members and supporters, in the loop:
- Our Executive Director of more than five years, Jennifer Bonnett, has decided to step away from her role with The Creative Coast effective March 31 to spend time with family. Jen has been a tremendous resource to our organization and our community, and we are forever thankful for her expertise and leadership.
- To assist with the transition, longtime Creative Coast employee Kait Lance, Director of Programs and Communications, will assume increasing responsibilities until a new Executive Director is in place. We are so grateful for Kait’s experience and dedication to Creative Coast as we navigate this change.
- We are hiring! The Creative Coast is recruiting our next Executive Director, who will be responsible for developing, documenting, and executing the organization’s mission as a dynamic and visionary leader. The ED leads the strategic direction, overall management, and successful execution of the organization’s mission and programs.
- The full job description can be found here: https://thecreativecoast.org/creative-coast-executive-director/
- Qualified and interested applicants are invited to submit their resume and cover letter to our local HR partner Suzanne Kirk with Employee Development Strategies, Inc. at suzanne@kirkhr.com.
- Plans for our current building no longer include office space. Therefore, we look forward to a new physical location for The Creative Coast that is cost-effective, convenient, and accessible to members and Creative Coast programs. As we prepare for a physical move, there may be a transition time that disrupts access to Creative Coast’s physical space. We will communicate more as we progress through this exciting next step to keep you informed of progress, access, and implications for membership fees.
Thank you for your continued support of The Creative Coast.
Sincerely,
Jim Collins, Creative Coast Board President and SVP, Thomas & Hutton, on behalf of the Creative Coast Board of Directors
Questions?
Jim Collins: collins.j@tandh.com
Jennifer Bonnett: jen@thecreativecoast.org
Kait Lance: kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org