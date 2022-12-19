Media Contact: Kaitlin Lance, [email protected]

Creative Coast Announces 2023 GRIT Conference Panels

GRIT, The Creative Coast’s innovation conference, is excited to announce the following panels and panelists that will be featured at the 2023 meeting.

The Eco-Friendly Business: Transform Your Business; Save the Planet

Learn how local business owners/entrepreneurs and their businesses are doing their part to reduce climate change.

Panelists include:

Charlie Brazil, Old Town Trolley Tours

Nick Deffley, City of Savannah

Katie Rodgers-Hubbard, Litefoot

Robert Gadd, OnPoint Digital

Moderator: Meredith Stone

Beyond Bored Apes: NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) for the Arts, Entertainment & For Good

What are NFTs and how can they be used for good? This panel shows how you can transform your business and your financial footprint through NFTs

Panelists include:

Taylor McKnight, Emamo

Corby Marshal

Blakely Scott, UX Designer

James Sidletsky, USCB

Moderator: TBA

Food for Thought Restaurant Panel

Find out how how 4 local bar and restaurant owners have survived and thrived in an increasingly difficult marketplace.

Panelists include:

Monique Silén, Kayak Kafe

Trey Wilder, Treylor Park

Alton Brecker, Bubbly Savannah

Amanda Russ, Pomodori

Moderator: Jessie Blanco, Eat It & Like It

Investor Panel

Hear from our Startup Stage judges, angel and venture capitalists with a Savannah connection, on what the current funding environment is like, what they look for in startups, what current deal terms look like and more.Panelists include:

Julianne Roseman, Plug and Play Tech Center

Bill Glenn, Fernwood Holdings

Bill Nussey, Engage Ventures

Jim Goodlett, Ariel Southeast Angel Partners/Morris Technology

Moderator: Jen Bonnett

The She Hustles Panel

SHE HUSTLES is both an event and a community that offers Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders a chance to network, learn, and inspire. We know you can’t get enough of it… so, we are bringing the community together at the GRIT Conference.

Panelists include:

Mary Githens, Latin Chicks

Jesse Dillon, SEDA

Shannon GaNun, TheCurrent

Alethia Jones, AYJ Consulting Services

Moderator: Whitney Gilliard

The Metaverse and Web3 Panel

This panel aims to demystify these technologies by sharing examples of how companies are using these tools in real world applications, beyond gaming, today. Hear from experts working with in healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and education.

Panelists include:

Mike Morgan, Really Virtual

Richard Ward, McKinsey

Teri Yarbrow, SCAD

Moderator: Chris Davis, Go Block

GRIT brings together the best and brightest entrepreneurs, technologists, makers, creatives, leaders, and change agents in the region. Formerly called Geekend, the 2023 event is returning after a two-year hiatus as GRIT, and will include exciting keynote presentations, panels, and access to new ideas and people to spark attendees’ momentum. The event is set to take place from January 26th to 28th at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.

The event is also an opportunity for eight startups to pitch their endeavors to a panel of judges for the chance to win over $10k in cash and prizes during Startup Stage. Companies interested in competing should submit an application by December 19, 2022 at 5pm. Applications can be found at https://www.f6s.com/grit-startup-stage-2023/apply.

Those interested in attending the GRIT Conference can purchase EARLY, Early Bird Tickets for only $49 through December 15th. On December 16th, the ticket price will increase to $99. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thegritconference.com.

About the GRIT Conference

The GRIT Conference is an event organized by The Creative Coast in Savannah, Georgia. The two-day conference features and connects leading designers, technologists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from Savannah and beyond. Sessions showcase Savannah’s achievements in business, tech and the arts, address our toughest challenges, and discuss emerging trends with the goal of providing individuals with access to new ideas and people to spark their momentum. Learn more at www.thegritconference.com.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast’s mission is to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. The 501(c)3 non-profit serves the entrepreneurial, technology & creative community of the Savannah region. The organization builds and supports the creative economy in Savannah through educational & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. Learn more at www.thecreativecoast.org.