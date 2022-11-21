Creative Coast Announces 2022 Girls Code Games Holiday Camp Happening Dec. 19th-22nd

SAVANNAH, GA.- Girls Code, a youth coding program for girls in 5th to 8th grade at Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, has announced its 2022 Girls Code Games Holiday Camp taking place from December 19th through December 22nd! The camp is hosted by The Creative Coast at its location on 2 E. Bryan Street, #100A in downtown Savannah and will take place from 10am-3pm each day.

Activities focus on combining creativity and computer science to create an engaging experience for campers. At this camp, girls will learn how to code video games in a fun, friendly, and supportive environment that fosters their interests in STEAM education. Girls Code Games uses MIT’s Scratch, a high-level block-based visual programming language, to build and design the

video games. At the end of camp, the girls will be able to showcase the completed version of their games to friends and family.

Camp is instructed by several high school/college counselors who serve as instructors and is overseen by an adult program coordinator who is an experienced computer programmer and full-stack developer. Instruction is designed this way to allow Girls Code Games campers to graduate to be a counselor once they move up to high school. This allows counselors to continue to pursue their passion for coding through mentorship, all while receiving guidance from a seasoned woman programmer.

Campers will need to bring their own laptops. If a camper does not have a laptop, they should check the box noting this on the sign up form. The Creative Coast has a limited number of laptops available for use during camp.

Girls must sign up in order to attend, as seats are limited. This camp fills up quickly so we encourage early sign-ups to ensure a spot at camp! For more information and to register, please visit https://www.thecreativecoast.org/girlscode.

Please email kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with questions.

More about Girls Code

Girls Code is a Savannah-based educational coding program for girls in 5th to 8th grade at Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. The program offers several events per year focusing on providing unique code education in a fun and supportive environment to cultivate young womxn’s interests in computer programming. Volunteer instructors provide a learning environment where young women are introduced to the fundamental principles, technologies, and skills associated with computer programming and Internet technologies.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast’s mission is to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. The

501(c)3 non-profit serves the entrepreneurial, technology & creative community of the

Savannah region. The organization builds and supports the creative economy in Savannah

through educational & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and

small companies.