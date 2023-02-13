Creative Coast and SCORE Savannah to Partner for March 2nd SHE HUSTLES at the Clyde

SHE HUSTLES is a Creative Coast tri-annual event, where Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders connect, learn, and inspire. The event features an inspirational keynote speaker and panel discussion made up of Savannah women who are paving the way in their industries. The Creative Coast is excited to announce its partnership with SCORE Savannah for the upcoming SHE HUSTLES event, which is set to take place on Thursday, March 2nd, at the Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd).

The evening conference will take place between 5:30pm-8:00pm and include a short reception with a wine bar and hors d’oeuvres followed by the keynote, panel discussion, and raffle prize drawing. All speakers and panelists will be announced on social media (@creativecoast) and at www.thecreativecoast.org in the coming weeks.

Tickets are currently on sale and available online only. Visit www.thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles/ to purchase tickets and stay tuned to @creativecoast on social media for all upcoming SHE HUSTLES speaker and panel announcements.

About SCORE Savannah

SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational services for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. Savannah SCORE is one of the nation’s top SCORE chapters. In 2019, the chapter was named SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year”. In 2021, the chapter received SCORE’s award as “Outstanding Chapter for Community Partnerships”. And in 2020, Savannah was designated as a SCORE Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by less than 10% of SCORE’s 245 chapters across the United States. In 2021, the chapter helped establish 237 new local businesses and 1,100 new local jobs. https://savannah.score.org

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and the City of Savannah. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.