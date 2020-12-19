2020 marks the 34th year of the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame induction ceremony, an event which honored and inducted Savannah-native Greg Parker, Founder and CEO of Parker’s Convenient Stores and Dave Onorato, vice president, general manager, small-format stores for The Hershey Co.

Parker’s Convenient Stores includes 66 stores across Georgia and South Carolina. Parker was awarded for his outstanding contributions in the industry.

Read more at Convenient Store News: https://csnews.com/convenience-store-news-virtually-inducts-2020-hall-famers