Digital Marketing Intern

Cona Coin, a digital marketplace and payments technology startup, with offices in Savannah, Georgia and a global distributed team, seeks a digital marketing intern to assist in our development and launch. The right candidate will have digital marketing skills in UX, Graphic Design, Social Media Marketing AND be intellectually curious about all things digital payments, crypto currency, blockchain, and web 3.0.

About the Position

Cona Coin is looking for a Digital Marketing Intern. This person will work under the direction of our Chief Client Officer who is responsible for the product development and customer experience. The Digital Marketing intern will be focused primarily on the customer experience from interviewing prospective customers, to assisting with design elements, to creating content for the customer on various social platforms, to answering customer emails/chats, to visiting client sites to watch the product in use in the wild. As we are a startup, no job is too big or too small, and the right candidate will be willing to step in and learn new things, potentially even some “coding”.

Responsibilities include:

Create marketing materials for promotion of products to customers for both online and physical locations.

Create content, monitor, and advertise for Social Media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Linkedin, Blog, eNewsletter and potentially others) on an ongoing basis.

Manage and implement strategies related to SEO to our marketing website, such as monitoring metatags, titles, and overall site ranking while looking for opportunities to optimize content.

Assist with elements of designing and developing customer facing software products to ensure an amazing user experience.

Monitor and respond to customer inquiries as needed, make product recommendations based on this type of feedback.

Proactively visit client sites to monitor how our payment platform is being utilized in the wild, make product recommendations based on feedback.

Measure and report on the performance of marketing campaigns, gain insight and assess against goals. Weekly or daily monitoring of social media content results to address opportunities for growth. Provide recommendations on how to improve performance.

Assist with marketing presentations and slide decks, as needed, for our executive’s board meetings

Actively participate in marketing and staff meetings providing solutions and up-to-date information on different projects in progress

This is a contract position for 10-20 hours per week, to start. Could transition to full time in the future for the right candidate. You will be required to track and record your hours as you work. Hours will mostly be flexible and the position can be mostly remote with the exception of the team meetings, but, we have a gorgeous office, if you prefer to work on-site.

We Are Looking For Someone…

Ideally, lives in Savannah, GA or the surrounding area

Who Is passionate about new technology, especially in payments and blockchain

Who is knowledgeable about tools such as social media, low/no-code tools and google docs

Who can work autonomously and meets deadlines

Who asks questions when needed and reaches out to keep teammates informed and updated

Who can function in startup mode and change direction quickly if needed

Who has excellent written and verbal communication skills

Who has a good sense of humor. You’re the right candidate if you like to work hard & have fun 😉

Think This Role Is For You? Here Is How To Apply…