CodePath Offering a Free Technical Interview Prep Course

Securing an internship while in school or after graduation is one of the most important moves you can make for yourself. Studies show that 70% of interns are given a job offer at the same company they interned for (ref. Zippia). If you’re interested in pursuing computer science, IT, or any tech position at all and hoping to land a career-changing internship in the near future, then CodePath’s Technical Interview Prep 12-week Course can help you prepare.

Students learn from professionals in the field firsthand and are able to engage in guided activities and exercises outside of the class to help build needed real-world skills. And the best part? It’s free! Scroll to read about the course structure and application process.

Through CodePath’s Technical Interview Prep Course, you will be able to practice mock interviews, learn about how to secure an internship and how to prepare for your next career move with the help of mentors and peer learning. You will receive:

Lectures and algorithm labs.

Interview practice.

Tools and techniques for problem solving.

Mentorship from industry professionals.

Info sessions from experienced engineers.

Resume feedback & internship search support.

Panels and fireside chats with industry professionals.

The application starts with a quick 10-15 minute questionnaire during which applicants share previous experience, knowledge, and interests as well as some basic information so that CodePath can provide the best fit for course materials and mentors. Next, they send a HackerRank assessment to give applicants a preview of their course. This determines the most appropriate course level.

To be eligible for acceptance you must:

Be currently enrolled in a college or university in the U.S.

Be 18 years old or older.

Have completed at least one basic programming course.

Students who are applying for the intermediate or advanced levels should also have taken an algorithm and data structures course.

Students who are pursuing a course of study in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related subject.

Commit to attending classes during the required days and times; no exceptions will be made.

Be able to complete 5-10 hours of work outside class time each week

The deadline to apply and complete your pre-work to be considered is May 9, 11:59 PM. Responses will be sent out on/after May 9, 2022. Apply here.

To learn more about how to apply and what the program entails, visit the official website here.

More about CodePath:

As a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, CodePath strives to increase diversity in tech by making successful, meaningful careers in software engineering accessible to all, and by transforming college Computer Science education to make students career-ready. Programming centers on the needs and success of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and low-income Computer Science students.

