Divergence Academy’s CMMC and CISSP Training Comes to Beaufort, SC at the Beaufort Digital Corridor

Beaufort, SC – The Beaufort Digital Corridor is excited to announce a special training opportunity for professionals looking to enhance their cybersecurity knowledge and career prospects. Divergence Academy, in partnership with the Beaufort Digital Corridor, will be hosting Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) training courses in Beaufort, SC.

CMMC Training Dates & Times: February 5 – 9, 2024, Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (40 hours)

CISSP Training Dates & Times: February 12 – 16, 2024, Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (40 hours)

Why CMMC Training Matters: The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework is of paramount importance for professionals working in the field of cybersecurity, especially those who deal with government contracts and sensitive information. Developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the CMMC framework is designed to enhance the security posture of organizations within the defense supply chain. This specialized certification preparation program equips participants with the skills needed to understand and navigate the CMMC framework. By mastering the evolving landscape of CMMC, attendees will be well-prepared to thrive in a competitive job market and effectively secure critical digital assets.

Why CISSP Training Matters: The Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification is one of the most sought-after credentials in the information security industry. This comprehensive course prepares professionals to demonstrate their deep understanding of cybersecurity strategy and hands-on implementation. CISSP certification is crucial for a wide range of roles, from Security Analysts to Chief Information Officers. To qualify for CISSP, candidates must pass the exam and have at least five years of cumulative, paid work experience in two or more of the eight domains of the ISC2 CISSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK®). Earning CISSP certification is an essential step for professionals looking to advance their careers in the cybersecurity field.