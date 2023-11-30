Divergence Academy’s CMMC and CISSP Training Comes to Beaufort, SC at the Beaufort Digital Corridor
Beaufort, SC – The Beaufort Digital Corridor is excited to announce a special training opportunity for professionals looking to enhance their cybersecurity knowledge and career prospects. Divergence Academy, in partnership with the Beaufort Digital Corridor, will be hosting Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) training courses in Beaufort, SC.
CMMC Training Dates & Times: February 5 – 9, 2024, Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (40 hours)
CISSP Training Dates & Times: February 12 – 16, 2024, Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (40 hours)
Both of these classes will be taught by Divergence Academy, a renowned leader in emerging tech education. The courses are open to professionals looking to enhance their cybersecurity expertise and career opportunities.
Eligibility and Financial Support:
These training courses are accessible through VetTech and the GI Bill. Divergence Academy is committed to supporting veterans and their career transition. They also offer accessible loans for as little as $600 a month and flexible installment payment options.
Registration:
For more information about Beaufort Digital Corridor and Divergence Academy, please visit:
