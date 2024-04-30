City, Partners Announce New Business Accelerator: Launch Savannah

NEWS PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF SAVANNAH

SAVANNAH – The City of Savannah, in partnership with The Creative Coast and the Small Business Assistance Corporation, announced a new business accelerator program today which is now accepting applications.

Launch Savannah is a 12-week, in-person intensive course for aspiring or newly established entrepreneurs.

At the completion of the course, participants will be better equipped and positioned for success in their business. They will also receive an accelerator scholarship package for support services—including accounting, marketing, legal, and other assistance—to help their businesses move to the next level.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply for Launch Savannah at savannahga.gov/launchsav until May 17. The program will begin on June 4. There is no application fee for Launch Savannah and the course is free to selected applicants.

# # #