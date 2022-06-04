City of Savannah Offering Youth Entrepreneurial Classes This Summer

The City of Savannah recently announced that it will be offering online and in-person entrepreneurial classes for Savannah’s youth. The City will offer three summer business classes…

The Young Entrepreneurs Guide to Starting a Business – June 29th @ 2pm – 3:30pm

The biggest advantage of getting started with entrepreneurship at a young age is the opportunity to learn important skills such as teamwork, networking, problem-solving, critical thinking & self-discipline. These skills can help in school performance and later in life. This course introduces the aspiring entrepreneur to goal setting, planning, startup costs, marketing, income, expenses & profit margins. In person at 801 E. Gwinnett St. For online attendance register at Zoom.com # 833 4568 3767

Understanding Credit – June 30th @ 1pm – 2pm

Designed for 12-18 year old goal-oriented youth, this class will explain why having credit is important, how to establish credit and how credit scores affect your financial future. Class consists of classroom instruction and fun interactive activities. In-person attendance at 801 E. Gwinnett Street. Registration required for online attendance. Zoom.com #828 1073 4923

Building Your Unique Brand – July 2022

Details Coming Soon

To learn more, visit savannah.gov/calendar.

