Chibitronics, a company that provides educational products and tools for youth STEAM activities, is sponsoring Operation Starry Circuits: An event for kids in 3rd – 8th grade. The event will take place on Saturday, May 8th, from 10:00am – 11:30a. Youth will have the opportunity to learn and build circuits using craft materials provided by Chibitronics.

The event will take place via Zoom and will be instructed by Operation One STEM at a Time Founder and engineer Ambria Berksteiner. During the live event, Ambria will teach participants about how circuits work and show them how to create a circuit pathway by building a fun art project. The Creative Coast will also serve as a co-host and provide additional materials and resources needed to build the projects.

The event is free and open to all 3rd to 8th grade youth in Savannah and surrounding areas. The sign-up deadline is Monday, April 27th. After signing up, a Creative Coast staff member will reach out to obtain participants addresses. All materials will be mailed to participants prior to the event.

About Chibitronics…

Chibitronics blends circuit building and programming with arts and crafts. We make circuit stickers and other tools for educators, artists and crafters so everyone can create and design their own expressive electronics.