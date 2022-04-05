Local businesses affected by COVID-19 may be eligible to receive $25k in relief funding through the Chatham County Small Business Grant Program

In April of 2021, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners accepted $28.1 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), under which the U.S. Department of Treasury allocated $362 Billion dollars. Through the funds, Chatham County is offering a Small Business Grant Program, which will provide one-time grants of up to $25,000 to businesses affected by COVID-19 and located in unincorporated Chatham County. The grants will draw from a $1.5 million fund and the program will run until all grant funds have been used or until December 31. 2024

Chatham County lists the business eligibility criteria as the following:

• Be currently in operation and located in unincorporated Chatham County

• Be current on state, federal and property taxes

• Not be suspended or debarred from the use of federal funds

• Not be a chain or a franchise, unless the franchise is not a subsidiary of a larger corporation, and the majority of locations are within Chatham County

• Intend to stay in business for the following 12 months

• Show proof of negative COVID-19 impacts.

• Have fewer than 100 employees

In addition to eligibility criteria, Chatham County also lists required documentation and eligible expenses. The program is giving certain priority to businesses in the hardest hit sector including restaurants/dining, retail, hospitality, arts and entertainment, and other service sectors and to Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) and Qualified Census Tracts (QCT).

