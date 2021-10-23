Calling All Women In Business! Apply Now for The $25,000 Amber Grant.

The Amber Grant Foundation was started in 1998 by WomensNet, in honor of Amber Wigdahl. Wigdahl passed away at just nineteen years old, and was unable to fulfil her career goals. In her loving memory, WomensNet offers a $10,000 grant every month. They have also upped their game with an Annual $25,000 Amber Grant!

Once you have applied, you will be qualified for all Amber Grants. There are no large requirements: just be a woman with a business goal, a dream of success and the drive to make a difference! But you want to apply soon! The cut-off for next month’s $10,000 grant winner and the winner of the $25,000 Amber Grant is October 31st, 2021.

How To Apply:

Complete their online application available here. All you have to do is include a little information about yourself, your business goal and what you would do with the grant money. WomensNet/The Amber Grant Foundation encourages you that “No business dream is too big or too small. Our past Amber Grant recipients have included everything from scientific inventors to bakers. What matters is YOU — the woman (or women) behind the business.”

Learn More:

To read more about The Amber Grant Foundation and view their past winners, click here.

If you would like to learn more about WomensNet click here.

If you are interested in finding more information about available grant opportunities click here.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.