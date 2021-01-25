This February, The Creative Coast is launching a new youth program to inspire and encourage young entrepreneurs and leaders. GRIT Jr. will allow Chatham County classrooms to connect with successful entrepreneurs virtually. The long-term goal of the program is to showcase to Savannah’s youth the possibility of being an entrepreneur or in a position of leadership.

Elbert Clayton is Founder/Chairman/CEO of Tribal Enterprises Africa, Inc.

On February 3, 2021, Jacob G. Smith Elementary School will participate in the first-ever GRIT Jr. program. The school’s Entrepreneurship Club will tune into a talk from successful tech entrepreneur and Founder Elbert Clayton, who will share his journey to entrepreneurship and what he loves about starting companies and ventures. Students will then be able to engage in Q&A with Mr. Clayton.

The Wednesday, February 3rd, GRIT Jr. program is open to all area classes and schools and will take place at 10:30a via Zoom. If you are a school faculty member interested in having your students participate, please send Kaitlin Lance an email at [email protected]