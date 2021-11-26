Buy Local Savannah to Host Holly Jolly Holiday Party on December 7

SAVANNAH, GA – Buy Local Savannah will host its annual holiday party on Tuesday, December 7 from 7–10 p.m. at Ghost Coast Distillery, located at 641 Indian Street in Savannah. The Holly Jolly Holiday Party will celebrate a year of the organization’s growth with festive food and drinks, raffle prizes, and the presentation of Buy Local’s annual awards. The event will also feature a toy and school supply drive, which will benefit several of the organization’s nonprofit members. Event guests are encouraged to bring items to donate or to show their support with a monetary donation.

“At this special time of the year, we want to take a moment to say thank you to our members for their dedication to this organization. What better way to do that than to celebrate with a holiday party!” explained Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah. “From record growth to sold-out lunches, 2021 has been an exceptional year for Buy Local and we are so thankful to the businesses that continually support our organization.”

Holiday party tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/2021- holiday-party. This event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now.

About Buy Local Savannah: Buy Local’s mission is to support independent, locally owned and operated businesses in the greater Chatham County area, to maintain our unique community character, provide continuing opportunities for entrepreneurs, build our community economic strength and prevent the displacement of community-based businesses by national and global entities. Buy Local hosts a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of every month from January through October. To learn more about Buy Local and membership, visit buylocalsavannah.com.

