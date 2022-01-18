Buy Local Announces First Luncheon of 2022

News provided by Good Cause Marketing

SAVANNAH, GA – Buy Local Savannah will host its first luncheon of 2022 on Thursday, January 27 from 11 AM–1 PM on the Savannah Riverboat, located at 9 East River Street in Savannah.

This month’s guest speakers will be several past Buy Local presidents. They will review how far the organization has come, share their insights on where it is going this year and introduce the 2022 Board of Directors.

“More than two decades after its founding, Buy Local continues to serve and support Chatham County owned and operated businesses,” explained Michelle Rouzer, 2022 President of Buy Local Savannah. “We have the leadership of our past presidents to thank for the organization’s ongoing growth and impact, and we look forward to hearing their recollections and perspectives as we chart a new year of member-focused initiatives and community outreach.”

Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon- registration. Seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now. The Savannah Riverboat will remain docked during the luncheon for those who may need to leave early.

About Buy Local Savannah: Buy Local’s mission is to support independent, locally owned and operated businesses in the greater Chatham County area, to maintain our unique community character, provide continuing opportunities for entrepreneurs, build our community economic strength and prevent the displacement of community-based businesses by national and global entities. Buy Local hosts a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of every month from January through October. To learn more about Buy Local and membership, visit buylocalsavannah.com.