Built on Purpose Launches with Fundraising Campaign to Eliminate Local Medical Debt

SAVANNAH, GA (September 6, 2022) — Built on Purpose, the latest leadership development provider by Erik Reagan, is ready for business. As part of its mission, Built on Purpose is launching with a goal to donate $5 million to nonprofits. To jump-start its charitable efforts, the company will partner with RIP Medical Debt on a launch fundraising campaign to help eliminate medical expenses in the Savannah area and beyond.

“Helping to unlock the potential within leaders is my passion,” said Reagan, founder, Built on Purpose. “Our mission is to help leaders be their best, which directly impacts their colleagues and workplaces. When someone increases their self-awareness, it leads to growth well beyond the workplace, including the betterment of our communities.”

Services provided by Reagan, a Maxwell Leadership certified coach, speaker and trainer, include one-on-one coaching, leadership development, growth groups and online courses. These solutions can be tailored to meet professionals in any setting, from in-the-office to fully remote. Reagan is also booking speaking engagements.

“With our launch, we are introducing our philanthropic mission to support the community,” said Reagan. “Built on Purpose is committed to raise $5 million to benefit various nonprofit organizations, with a goal to keep most funds in my hometown of Savannah. We are kicking off with a fundraiser for RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit with a local impact. Every dollar raised eliminates hundreds in medical debt, which will be routed to Chatham County and the surrounding area.”

RIP Medical Debt is a national nonprofit with a local reach. The organization buys medical debt at a steep discount and pays off the debt through donations. Built on Purpose’s goal is to raise $15,000 with its launch campaign, enough to cover the debt of Chatham County and the broader region.

As a thank-you to launch campaign supporters who donate $1,500 or more, Built on Purpose will hold a drawing for two winners to choose one of three services:

A one-on-one coaching session package;

A private course on leadership coaching conversations; or

A DISC personal assessment and debrief for a team of up to five people.

To donate to Built on Purpose’s inaugural fundraiser, visit ripmedicaldebt.org/campaign/georgia-4/.

Reagan is a founding partner of Focus Lab, a Savannah-based brand agency that has launched almost 20 clients into billion-dollar valuations. As a partner and Chief Operations Officer, his focus is investing in the team and making the company a great place to work. Reagan has applied those same principles to Built on Purpose and his executive coaching curricula.

For more information on Built on Purpose and to book services, visit builtonpurposehq.com.

About Built on Purpose

Built on Purpose is on a mission to help leaders be their best, thus ensuring organizations become and remain high-impact, amazing places to work. While based in Savannah, Ga., it serves leaders all over the globe and specializes in coaching for remote teams. Based on a foundation of serving others, Built on Purpose launched a mission to raise $5 million through profits and targeted fundraising. Visit builtonpurposehq.com for more information.