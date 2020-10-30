Founder and CEO of Bluknowledge LLC Dr. Erika Tate has announced the launch of a new digital, educational platform for teachers. Bluknowledge is a learning design and research firm that specializes in design, delivery, and study of education and community-building experiences for learners of all ages,

Laroavore Learning Community was created to empower STEM learning in schools and communities with design-driven professional and curricular learning experiences. The platform offers several different professional learning experiences including design-thinking sessions, knowledge-building modules, instructional design workshops, and job-embedded coaching.

To learn more about Bluknowledge LLC and their Loravore Learning Community visit their site:

https://www.bluknowledge.com/?page_id=2230