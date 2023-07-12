Black in Business 2023 Event Announced

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.

SCORE Savannah recently announced the second annual edition of Black in Business, an event designed to promote and support black entrepreneurs and business owners in the Greater Savannah area. In this two-hour program, local black entrepreneurs will share their success stories and answer questions about their business journeys. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 2nd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Eckburg Auditorium at Savannah Technical College.

The panelists are yet to be announced, but last year’s event featured Elbi Elm, owner of The Culturist Union, Kewaan Drayton, owner of Red Eye Film Productions, The Savannah Underground Theater Company, and Rip-N-Runners, LLC, James Gardner, owner of Gibraltar Trucking, LLC, Ben Polote, Jr., 2nd Generation President of The Polote Corporation.

Black In Business is being presented by a partnership among the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce, Truist, Savannah Technical College, and SCORE Savannah. It is free to attend, although attendees are encouraged to RSVP for planning purposes. To RSVP, visit the event page here.

About the Presenting Partners:

THE GREATER SAVANNAH BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: The mission of the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce is to empower and educate African-Americans, other minorities, and women owned businesses in the Savannah Metropolitan and surrounding areas that will foster a thriving and sustainable business environment.

TRUIST: Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021.

SAVANNAH TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Savannah Technical College serves Coastal Georgia with quality, market-driven technical education with campus locations in Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. Serving more than 10,000 credit and non-credit students annually, Savannah Tech offers nearly 150 different instructional programs in Aviation Technology, Business and Professional Services, Industrial Technology, and Health Sciences in addition to Adult Education classes, industry-specific training, and continuing education. The College serves as an economic and community development partner for the region, offering corporate and customized training and assessment programs for business and industry.

SCORE SAVANNAH: SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational services for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. Savannah SCORE is one of the nation’s top SCORE chapters. In 2019, the chapter was named SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year.” In 2021, the chapter received SCORE’s award as “Outstanding Chapter for Community Partnerships.” And in 2020, Savannah was designated as a SCORE Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by less than 10% of SCORE’s 245 chapters across the United States.