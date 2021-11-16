Black Girl Ventures is Accepting Applications NOW for Their 2021 Pitch Competition. You don’t want to miss this opportunity!

Black Girl Ventures is a female-founded venture capital firm which encourages, supports and gives opportunities to Black/Brown women entrepreneurs. They host programs and pitch competitions to “ignite civic engagement and hyperlocal infrastructure at the intersection of business support services, supplier diversity, social and financial capital.”

Their 2021 Pitch Competition, which is the perfect combination of a crowdfunding meet up and a pitch competition, is open for applications now! You can apply through the event’s website here!

Each woman will have three minutes to pitch their business, followed by a three minute period where the audience is allowed to ask questions. The audience will then have the ability to vote, with their own money via BGV’s tech platform Raisify. “The person with the most votes wins (not the most money raised).”

Everyone who enters the competition will become a part of the Black Girl Venture’s Cohort, which will give them access to capital, connections, resources and exclusive updates.

Since 2016 Black Girl Ventures has:

Funded 264 women of color

Held more than 30 BGV Pitch Programs across 12 cities

Served more than 2,000 participants.

Had BGV pitch participants currently, collectively generating more than$10M in revenue and supporting 3,000 jobs.

Become the largest ecosystem builder for Black/Brown women founders on the East Coast.

“Our mission is to provide Black/Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship.”

-Black Girl Ventures’ Mission Statement

To learn more about Black Girl Ventures and all that they do, click here.

