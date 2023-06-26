BizPitch Savannah™ Competition Returns, Offering Local Entrepreneurs the Chance to Win Over $10,000 in Prizes

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.

Get ready for the return of the annual BizPitch Savannah™ Entrepreneurial Competition, a dynamic Shark Tank-style event organized and presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE. This highly anticipated competition brings together the city’s most promising entrepreneurs, offering them an opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of esteemed judges.

As the largest provider of free business mentoring and educational programs for small businesses in the nation, SCORE plays a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship and empowering local startups. The BizPitch Savannah™ Competition serves as a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas and receive valuable support to launch their businesses successfully.

Each year, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs are selected to participate in the competition. These finalists will have the chance to present their business concepts in front of a panel of judges, comprising experienced entrepreneurs, industry experts, and investors. Similar to the hit TV show “Shark Tank,” contestants must deliver compelling pitches, highlighting the uniqueness and viability of their business ideas.

Among the finalists, three winners will be chosen by the judges and will receive a prize package valued at over $10,000, consisting of cash and professional services tailored to their specific business needs. The combination of financial support and expert guidance aims to provide the winners with a solid foundation to launch their ventures and navigate the challenges of the business world.

The competition promises not only to be an invaluable experience for the contestants but also an exciting event for the community to witness firsthand the entrepreneurial spirit of Savannah. Attendees can expect an evening filled with anticipation, inspiration, and celebration as the finalists present their ideas and the winners are announced.

The BizPitch Savannah™ Competition promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship, offering local innovators a chance to shine and providing them with the necessary tools to turn their visions into thriving businesses. With the support of SCORE and the community, these aspiring entrepreneurs are poised to make their mark and contribute to the prosperity of Savannah.

Aspiring entrepreneurs who are interested in participating in the BizPitch Savannah™ Competition can find more information and submit their applications on the SCORE Savannah website. The application period opens on August 17th and closes on September 20th. Finalists will be notified shortly after the selection process. The event will be held on November 17th.

For more information on the BizPitch Savannah™ Competition, including application details and key dates, visit the SCORE Savannah website or contact their office directly.

ABOUT SCORE: With 240 chapters and over 10,000 expert volunteer business mentors across the country, SCORE, a resource partner of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Savannah SCORE was named “2019 Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and is a Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by fewer than 10% of SCORE chapters. To schedule a free session with a Savannah SCORE Mentor, visit https://savannah.score.org/content/find-mentor.