BizPitch Savannah™ 2023 Applications Open!

Applications are now open for BizPitch Savannah™! This Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition offers eight local entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges including experienced entrepreneurs, industry experts, and investors. Participants must deliver convincing pitches showcasing the strength of their idea and business plan, and three of the eight contestants will win a prize package valued at $10,000 to launch their new business. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid Savannah-Chatham County business license. There is a non-refundable $25 application fee.

The application asks standard questions about your business strategy: what problem will you solve? Who is your target customer? What is your competitive advantage? How will you promote and advertise? What resources will you need to launch? What is your revenue projection for the first year? And finally, who are you? What skills do you bring to the table? How do you know you have what it takes? Sell yourself!

Applications opened on August 17th and are set to close on September 20th at 5:00pm EST sharp. SCORE cannot accept late submissions nor make exceptions for technical difficulties, so be sure to submit early!

To start your application, click here. To read our previous coverage of BizPitch Savannah™, click here. To learn more about SCORE, visit their website here.

ABOUT SCORE: With 240 chapters and over 10,000 expert volunteer business mentors across the country, SCORE, a resource partner of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Savannah SCORE was named “2019 Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and is a Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by fewer than 10% of SCORE chapters. To schedule a free session with a Savannah SCORE Mentor, click here.